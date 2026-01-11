Wright, Jerlean



Jerlean Wright, age 77, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Funeral service 12 pm Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood, OH. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com