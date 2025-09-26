Jerome Wargo

Wargo, Jerome Charles "Jerry"



Jerome Charles Wargo, age 74, of Peachtree City, GA, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Friday, September 19, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones.







Jerry was born in Hamilton, OH on August 6, 1951, and grew up in nearby Fairfield, OH. He was a proud graduate of Stephen T. Badin High School and the University of Dayton.



Following several years as a bookshop owner in the Dayton area, Jerry began his career in travel and hospitality, in which he remained for many of his working years. Recently, he worked in the pro shop of his local golf course, a job he loved – combining his gifts for hospitality, conversation and golf. Also, Jerry planned and hosted international group travel for his friends and neighbors – his favorite hobby.



Jerry married Gail Susan Budman in 1989 and their 35 years of marriage have been full of joy, laughter, family and travel. He loved, and was so proud of, his two children; Katherine (Joshua) Zajac of Kearney, NE; and Kevin (Sydney) Wargo of Hogansville, GA. The birth of his three grandsons, Everett, Gideon and Arthur, brought enormous joy to Grandpa Jerry. He also loved his two furry buddies, Lexi and Tucker, who will miss his daily walks around the community, stopping to chat with neighbors all the while.



In 2020, Jerry received the blessing of a heart transplant that gave him five more years on this earth to witness the joy of the weddings of his children and the birth of his three grandchildren. In honor of Jerry, please consider being an organ donor and pledge support to Donate Life America at https://donatelife.net/.



