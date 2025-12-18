Taylor, Jerry



Jerry Taylor age 78 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at his residence with his loving wife Shirley of 56 years by his side. He was born the son of Hiram & Virginia (Buckler) Taylor on September 27, 1947, in Lucasville, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother William Taylor. He is survived by his beloved wife Shirley; brothers Harold, Donald, Robert, William, James, Philip & Paul Taylor; sister Theresa Blanton; special friend Dwight Long; along with numerous nieces, nephews & a host of friends. Jerry was a proud member of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War. He later worked for Navistar and retired after 32 years of faithful service. In his spare tie he enjoyed hunting for rabbits, pheasants & squirrels. He also enjoyed tending to his garden, however he enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with his wife. Jerry was a loving husband, brother, uncle & friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. He will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery at the convenience of his family. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com







