JESSEE, Marietta Mae "Mary"



09/01/1932 - 12/08/2022



Marietta (Mary) Mae Jessee, age 90, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born September 1, 1932 in Middletown, Ohio. She was a long time resident of Franklin, she loved gardening and her many dogs. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Leroy Jessee and a brother, Kenneth Hess.



Mary is survived by her two sons, Ralph (Teresa) Jessee and John (Donna) Jessee; sister Thelma Viars; nephews, Donald (Linda) Hobbs, Chris Meyers and Bobby Meyers; a niece Marietta Myer. Mary had two grandchildren, Erin (Charles) Stewart and Chris (Amy) Jessee. A private memorial service will be held between the immediate family.

