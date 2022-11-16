JEWELL, Sandra Lee



Age 82 of Middletown, passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022, at Spring Hills of Middletown. She was born December 8, 1939, in Middletown, the daughter of Robert E. and Nelrose (Dennis) Lentz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Jewell in 2007 and son, Jeffery Jewell in 2010; and her parents.



Sandy enjoyed being a teacher for the Middletown City Schools for 36 years, was a member of teachers' sororities, worked on the MHS Class of 1957 Reunion Committee, attended the First United Methodist Church, and Breiel Boulevard First Church of God. She loved to go to exercise class with her friends and was known for her baked goods.



Sandy is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (husband, Steve) Bowden of Monroe; granddaughters, Emma (Turner Vite') of Colorado, Hanna (Cameron Strybing) of Texas, and Ella; daughter-in-law, Sherry Jewell; and a great-granddaughter Avery Vite'.



Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, November 18th at the Breiel Boulevard Church of God with Pastor Woody Adkins officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time at the church. Interment will be at the Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to lave online condolences for the family.

