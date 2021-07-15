JEWETT, DOROTHY

JEWETT (nee Goodwin), Dorothy R.



Age 101, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hartford, CT, on May 31, 1920, the daughter of the late Truman A. and Caroline E. (Codger) Goodwin. She was also preceded in death by her high school sweetheart, Lawrence Jewett, whom she married on May 17, 1937, and 3 siblings. Dorothy is survived by two sons, Larry, Jr. and wife, Trisha of Indianapolis, IN, James and wife, Betty of Carlisle; a daughter, Gayle Jewett, of Miami Township; grandchildren, Kimberly (Deron) Fourman, of Port Clinton, Randy (Michele) Jewett, of Carlisle, Shelly (Greg) Penn, of Indianapolis; great-grandchildren, Alex (Dana) Fourman, Courtney (Travis) Stroup, Kaitlyn Fourman, Nate (Kristen) Jewett and Alyson Penn. Dorothy was a member of The Franklin Bible Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Anderson



Funeral Home-Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street with Pastors Brian Wardlaw, Deron Fourman and Rollin Mitchell



officiating. Interment will follow in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the services on Friday. If desired, contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Franklin Bible Methodist Church, 6000 Dixie Highway, Franklin, OH. Online condolences or memories may be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



