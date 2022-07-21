JEWETT, Jerry Dean



RICHMOND, Ind. – Jerry Dean Jewett, age 79, of Richmond, Indiana, and formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Brickyard Healthcare – Golden Rule.



Jerry was born March 11, 1943, in Harriman, Tennessee, to Arthur and Wilma Jewett. The family eventually relocated to Dayton, and upon graduation from Nettie Lee Roth High School, Jerry proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving for four years.



Jerry spent most of his working life as a teamster, eventually retiring from ABF in Huber Heights. He was proudly pro-union, and spent some years as a union steward, vigorously protecting the rights of his union brothers and sisters.



Jerry loved his family above all else, and leaves behind his son, Jerry Jewett Jr.; daughter, Ginny Jewett Taylor; granddaughter, Danielle Jewett; sisters, Barbara Dillon, Brenda Warren, Pat Willis, and Pam Cook; brothers, Charles Jewett and Donny Jewett; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Jewett; and son-in-law, Robert Taylor.



Memorial visitation for Jerry Dean Jewett will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a donation to your favorite charity in Jerry's memory .



