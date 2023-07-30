Jewsikow, Michael V. "Mike"



JEWSIKOW, Michael V. 'Mike" age 57 of Clayton, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Preceded in death by his in-laws J. Robert and Lynne Binkley, 2 brother-in-laws Matthew and Adam Binkley, his maternal grandmother Helen Zuppinger, and paternal grandmother Ida Schwedin. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Amy (Binkley) Jewsikow, 3 devoted sons Brenden, Logan and Jayce, Mike's parents Victor and Judy Jewsikow of Brookville, a brother Mark and his wife Amy Jewsikow of Springboro, and their sons Brian and Jason, and cousin Ronald and Holly Jewsikow and their son Ron (Huiyun) Jewsikow, and numerous other family and friends. Mike was a 1984 graduate of Northmont High School where he coached baseball, soccer and football. Mike was currently working at Ideal Image in Englewood. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Shiloh Church 5300 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Pastor Jay McMillen. Interment Arlington Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 2nd from 4 to 8 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Northmont Education Foundation or Choices in Community Living 1651 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45414 in Mike's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



