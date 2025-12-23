Jila Waikhom

Waikhom, Dr. Jila S. "Jay"



86, of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away peacefully on the evening of December 15, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born April 1, 1939, in a small village outside Imphal, Manipur, India, he was the only child of Ibotombi and Mohini Waikhom. From humble beginnings, he rose to become a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and an esteemed physician. Dr. Waikhom is survived by his beloved wife, Sana; daughter, Bandana; son, Suraj; and cherished grandsons, Sanjay and Sujan. His family was his pride and joy, and his unwavering love and support will be remembered forever. A graduate of Darbhanga Medical School in Bihar, India (1963), Dr. Waikhom began his career serving underserved communities through eye camps in Kohima, Nagaland. On December 31, 1967, he married Sana Thokchom, and together they shared a lifelong commitment to medicine and family. Seeking a better future, he emigrated to the United States in May 1971, retraining through an internship at St. Thomas Hospital in Akron, Ohio, and completing his ophthalmology residency at the University of Connecticut. In April 1974, Dr. Waikhom settled in Xenia, Ohio, where he opened his private ophthalmology practice, serving the community for 38 years. Known for his skill, compassion, and integrity, he cared deeply for his patients and staff, building relationships that lasted decades. Beyond medicine, Dr. Waikhom was an avid tennis player and a fixture in the Dayton tennis community for over 40 years. Self-taught and fiercely competitive, he earned numerous tournament titles and inspired others with his passion for the sport. He also loved fishing, often found at local lakes or family ponds, undeterred by weather. A lifelong learner, Dr. Waikhom valued education above all. He was an avid reader with a deep knowledge of history and culture, and he instilled these values in his children and grandchildren. His life was a testament to perseverance, humility, generosity, and the belief that education is the key to opportunity. Dr. Waikhom will be remembered for his integrity, kindness, and devotion to family. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched and the example he set. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, located at 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio. The visitation is scheduled for December 26, 2025, from 10:00 am to 10:30 am. The visitation will be available via live stream at [this link](https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/c25128717107720). A service will follow at the same location on December 26, 2025, starting at 10:30 am. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com