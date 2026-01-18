Hayes, Jim



age 85, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, January 7, 2026. Jim was born August 11, 1940, in Cincinnati to the late Harold and Dorothy (Hamilton) Hayes. He was a life-long resident of Kettering, making meaningful relationships in his community. Jim ran a coin-op business for many years, renting out and maintaining coin operated machines to various businesses. Once he retired from there, he discovered a new-found passion in photography. Jim was a dedicated UD Flyers fan, following the players on their journey through college and into the NBA. He was an avid traveler, visiting Alaska, Southern France, and the Northeastern United States to see the beautiful fall foliage. The comedian George Carlin is famous for saying "Life is a series of dogs" and Jim exemplified that. He loved each of his dogs dearly. Jim was a devoted family man who loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, creating lasting memories with each family member. Jim left an indelible mark on everyone he touched and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife and mother of his children, Judy Hayes; and second wife Sue Hayes. Left to cherish his memory are his partner, Amy Baird; sons, Jon (Julie) Hayes, Brendan Hayes, and Tim (Wendy Miller) Hayes; step-children, Tim (Brenda) Rumbaugh and Cris Morris; grandchildren, Madison (Logan), Sydney, Elise (Jimmy), Nate, Lauren, Armand, and Kale, and brother, Dale (Terry) Hayes. The family would like to extend their thanks to Sam and Keke from Dayton Home Health Care, and Danielle Dranschak-Ashcraft for their love and care of Jim. Family will greet friends Sunday, February 1 from 11:00am-12:00pm in the mausoleum at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. Memorial Services will be held at 12:00pm in the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dorothy Ward Hayes Scholarship by mailing donations to 334 Student Union, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Dayton, OH 45435. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.



