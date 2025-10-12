Jim McMaken

McMaken, Jim



Age 80, formerly of Brookville, passed away at his home in Franklin, OH on October 4, 2025. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Linda McMaken. He was a Marine Corps Veteran, a lover of trains, cards, sports and cigars. Jim is survived by his son, John McMaken; daughter, Jeni (Bob) Gisewite; grandchildren, Stephanie Rushing, Lauren (fiancé Alex Gardner) Rushing, Aymee (Matt) Carvalho; stepson, Rusty Allen; brother, Jack McMaken; six great-grandchildren; numerous friends and his QUEST Laboratory work family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the crisis care nurses at Hospice of Dayton. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Some people shine too brightly to ever be forgotten.



