Jim Snyder

Snyder, Jim "JW"
Jim "JW" Snyder, age 100, passed away on March 17, 2025. A celebration of life service will be held on Sat. Oct. 11th, 2025 at 10:30am at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St. , Springfield, OH. The family will receive friends following the service in the church library. www.littletonandrue.com
