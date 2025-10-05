Jim Snyder

Jim "JW" Snyder, age 100, passed away on March 17, 2025. A celebration of life service will be held on Sat. Oct. 11th, 2025 at 10:30am at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St. , Springfield, OH. The family will receive friends following the service in the church library. www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

