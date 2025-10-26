JoAnn McKelvey

McKelvey, JoAnn Joseph



JoAnn Joseph McKelvey, Oct. 10, 1939 – Oct. 17, 2025



Beloved wife of the late Andrew McKelvey, passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2025. Loving mother of Bob (Patti), Mary Pat (John), and Tim (Carla); cherished grandmother of Andrew, Robbie, Molly, Thomas, Matthew, Megan, Danny, and Jack. Visitation at St. Leonard's, 10–11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association.



