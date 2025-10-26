Joanne Kyne

Kyne, Joanne "Jodi"



Joanne C. Kyne (née O'Neil) of Bellbrook, passed away after a brief illness on October 8, 2025. Born March 8, 1963 and preceded in death by her parents, Edward J. and Virginia O'Neil Jr., brother Stephen, and father-in-law John William "Bill" Kyne. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Thomas, and daughters Emily and Sarah. Jodi will be greatly missed by her family: Michael (Barbara), David, Daniel (Sharon) O'Neil and Susan Muldowney. She also leaves behind in-laws Betty Kyne, Marti (Blake) Curl, Sally (Kirsten) Clements, Peggy (Richard) Hanf, and Timothy Kyne, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com



