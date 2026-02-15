Joanne Sargent

Sargent, Joanne



Joanne Louise (Stickrath) Sargent, age 98, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on February, 9, 2026. Joanne was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 23, 1928, to Chester and Flora Stickrath. She was a proud graduate of Wilbur Wright High School, Class of 1946. A talented artist with a lifelong love of creativity, Joanne worked early in her career drawing posters and later as a switchboard operator for Ohio Bell Telephone Company. After raising her four children, she pursued her passion by owning and operating her own floral business, Joel Creations, where her artistic talent and warmth brought joy to many. Joanne was truly a friend to many and a stranger to none. She was deeply devoted to her community and spent much of her life volunteering. Her service included scouting programs, Kettering schools, the Dayton Dental Association, the Belmont Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, Alpha Masonic Lodge #729, and the Burroughs Nature Club. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 65 years, Jack Sargent; her son, Scott; her sisters, Charlotte and Doris; and many dear friends and beloved animals. Joanne is survived by her daughter, Judi; and sons, Jack (Gwen), and Joe. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends who will cherish her memory. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 19th, from 4-7pm at Routsong Funeral Home (2100 E. Stroop Rd.) with a funeral service to follow, starting at 7pm. Burial will be on Friday, February 20th, at 10am at Dayton Memorial Park (8135 N Dixie Dr.) Fond memories and condolences may be shared on www.Routsong.com



