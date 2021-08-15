JOBE, Barbara A.



89, of Springfield, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born May 3, 1932, in Springfield the daughter of Carl and Georgia (Kemp) Snyder. She was a member of First United Church of Christ. Barb and Chuck taught cued ballroom dancing and was a member of ROUNDALAB and ICBDA. Barb was also an avid golfer and seamstress. Survivors include her two sons, Rick and Charlotte Jobe and Randy and Robin Jobe; three grandchildren, Melissa, Alicia (Brett) Bumgarner and Lindsay (Vin) Farish; five great-grandchildren, Sam, Grayson, Stella, Raelynn and Elowen; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister, Cheryl and Rick Miller and one sister-in-law, Rita Jobe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck in 2020, and one brother, Lamar. Private



services will be held at the convenience of the family. Her



funeral service will be live streamed at www.conroyfh.com on Monday at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

