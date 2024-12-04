Jobe, Rita M.



Jobe, Rita M., 96, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born in Springfield on July 25, 1928 the daughter of Archie and Inez (Coe) Grauel. Rita was a member of the Union Club and United Senior Services. Survivors include her two sons, Mark (Diana) Jobe and Keith Jobe; four grandchildren, Kelly, Christopher, Chad and Keith II (Kaylee) and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; son, Mike and grandson, Shane. The family would like to thank Forest Glen and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for all their excellent care. A private family service will be held. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



