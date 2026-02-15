Joe Sanders Jr.

Photo of Joe Sanders Jr.

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Joe Sanders Jr.
Obituaries
7 hours ago
X

Sanders, Jr., Joe R.

Age 91 of Dayton, departed this life Tuesday, February 6, 2026. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 8:30 AM, followed by service 9:30 AM, Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Eric Beckman
2
Jr Carroll
3
Phyllis Johns
4
Odesia Kelley
5
Jonie Collins