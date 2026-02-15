Joe Sanders Jr.

Sanders, Jr., Joe R.
Age 91 of Dayton, departed this life Tuesday, February 6, 2026. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 8:30 AM, followed by service 9:30 AM, Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
