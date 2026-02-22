Smith, Joe L.



age 87, departed this life on Thursday, Feb 12, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Friday, Feb 27 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Service will be held 11 AM. Saturday, Feb 28, 2026 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W Siebenthaler Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com



