John Chambers Jr.

Chambers Jr., John W.E.



John W.E. Chambers Jr., 86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and caregivers at Wooded Glen on Sunday evening, October 5, 2025. He was born in Anderson, Indiana on November 9, 1938, the son of the late John W.E. Sr. and Dorothy (Daugherty) Chambers. John attended Indiana University. He owned and operated Sonitrol, Premier and Chambers Security businesses for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Indianapolis for over 60 years. An avid Harley enthusiast, John was proud to have traveled to the contiguous 48 states. John was active in the local Emmaus community and the church at Wooded Glen with Chaplain Walter Mock. At Wooded Glen, John was staff and peer elected as Wooded Glen Resident Council President. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Pam (Willman) Chambers; children, Scott (Gina), Cory, John W.E. III, Mia (Mark) Chambers-Anton, Susan Chambers Murry, Justin (Keisha), Jason, and their 'adopted son', Pat (Bich) Dinh; grandchildren, Isabella, Maya, Kaila, Eva, Jackson, Kathryn, Patrick, Cody, Colin, Caleb, Michael, Matthew, Wayan, Jordan, and Oakley. Also surviving is his brother, Jeff (Maureen) Chambers; brother-in-law, Bob (Patti) Willman; sister-in-law, Gail Willman; many nieces and nephews whom John considered to be bonus grandchildren; and special friend, Reginald Ross. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, John Murry; brother-in-law, Jimmer Willman and devoted pet, Tuffy. John's funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Kevin Moehn presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com