Cole, John F.



John F. Cole age 92 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday February 4, 2026. He was born on August 29, 1933 in Cincinnati the son of the late Harris and Martha (nee Tirey) Cole. John was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Roadway Trucking after many years of service and then went on to drive limousines in the Hamilton area. He is survived by two children Rene Cole and Sandy (Michael) Wethington; two step sons Kenneth (Diana) Hickey and Gary Hickey; one step daughter in law Maryann Hickey; thirteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Debbie Cole and one step son Ronald Hickey. Visitation will be on Monday February 9, 2026 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



