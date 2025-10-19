Cole, John Edward



COLE, John Edward, age 81, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, October 16, 2025 at Kettering Hospital. John was a retired Industrial Plumber for Delphi, a division of General Motors and was an avid Ohio State Football fan. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilou; and daughter, Gina. John is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Sonya & Craig Hendricks; grandchildren, Jessica Hendricks, Lauren (Jason) Hendricks; great-grandchildren, Fiona & Nora; his furry friends, Leo & granddog, Daisy; and many other relatives & friends.



Private services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blood Cancer United (Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) in John's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



