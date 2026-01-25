John Curry

Curry, John D.
Age 87, Oxford, OH passed away peacefully on January 16, 2026. A memorial service will be held February 4, at 2pm at Oxford Presbyterian Church, Oxford, OH. See www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Credit: Legacy.com
Credit: Legacy.com
Curry, John D.
Age 87, Oxford, OH passed away peacefully on January 16, 2026. A memorial service will be held February 4, at 2pm at Oxford Presbyterian Church, Oxford, OH. See www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com