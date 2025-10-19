Denlinger, John Paul



Devoted and beloved father of three and grandfather of one, John Denlinger, aged 73 of German Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on October 13, 2025. A 1969 graduate of Valley View High School and lifelong resident of the area, he was a plumber by trade and owner of Denlinger Plumbing from 1986-2018, and well-respected locally for his high standards of craft and personal conduct. He enjoyed spending time with friends and loved ones, he enjoyed traveling in his later years, he enjoyed cigars, and especially all three together!



John is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Janice Denlinger. He is survived by his three sons Evan, Brian, and Eric Denlinger; his grandson Graham Denlinger; his fiance and partner Lisa Good; his siblings Claudia Powell, Rita Bailey, and Dick Denlinger; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A celebration-of-life for John will be held at Center Street Events at 14 West Center St in Farmersville, on Sunday October 26 from 2pm-5pm. It is open to the public and will include snacks and drinks.



