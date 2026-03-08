John Haley

Haley, John Edward



John Edward Haley







John Edward Haley, 84, of Livonia, Michigan, passed away on February 9th, 2026.



Born November 23, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, to Francis Martin and Margaret (Kercher) Haley, he was the fifth of their eight children. John grew up in Englewood, Ohio and graduated from Randolph High in 1959. He graduated from General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan in 1966 with his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He married Nancy Anne Craighead in 1965, with whom he had three children.







John spent several years as small businessman in Ohio in the sintered metals industry before moving his family to Nederland, Colorado in 1972, where he owned a hardware store and was a member of the water board. He moved his family to Boulder, Colorado in 1975 and founded MetalTech Industries in 1980 in Hygiene, Colorado. John returned to Ohio in 1984 where he continued his career in sales and design in the plastic injection molding industry. He married Virginia Moser in 1991.



He moved to Michigan in 1999, living first in Northville, and then in Livonia. In 2009 he opened Liberty Tax office in Farmington Hills, owning and operating it for 15 years before retiring in 2024. John loved golf, and especially enjoyed Ohio State football, horse racing, reading and travelling. He loved spending time with family, particularly his grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor, was always there for his family, and always believed he was an excellent driver.







He is survived by Linda Koch, his love and partner for the last 25 years; his children Jennifer Haley and Patrick Haley (Denise); granddaughter Anne Silva, grandsons Jacob and Benjamin Haley; great grandchildren Theodore and Emilia Silva; sisters Margaret (Peg) Haley, Susan Sibbing and brother Michael Haley.







He was preceded in death by his parents; Francis Martin and Margaret Kercher Haley, his sister Frances Haley, brothers Gerald Haley, Robert Haley and Daniel Haley, his son Michael Haley and niece Christine (Haley) Teetzle.







In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Judes.



