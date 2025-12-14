John Hegel

HEGEL, John Eugene



HEGEL, John Eugene breathed his last breath, December 9, 2025. He was among us for 78 years. John passed peacefully in his sleep after a life filled with experiences and opportunity. His father once told him that life is a smorgasbord to partake in, and John took full advantage of that wisdom, having been to the table many times - starting several businesses, seeing every State of the Union but Alaska, and enjoying many trips to other corners of the world. As a graduate from the business school of Southern Methodist University, he spent the bulk of his career managing investments for others, building his own firm, The Money Desk in Houston, TX. John was an avid golfer, skier, tennis player, bowler, bridge player, gardener and lifelong New York Yankee and Notre Dame football fan. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Orville and Lilly Hegel of Dayton, his parents Eugene and Eileene Hegel of Elgin, Illinois, and his two sisters, Barbara and Lisa. He is survived by his loving wife, Holly Hotchkiss and, to the best of his knowledge, his younger brother, Robert, his only son, Jason Edward Henry Hegel, of Dallas, TX, and 3 grandchildren, Matthew, Angel and William. His greatest joy in life was a late-in-life re-discovery of, and marriage to Holly Hotchkiss, who gave him a greater understanding of love and partnership - something that had escaped him early on. She was also highly instrumental in his coming to know our Father's love and grace for him, strengthening his faith, forgiveness of his faults, and belief we will be united again in Heaven. A greater gift could not be given. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME-KETTERING is serving his family. www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



