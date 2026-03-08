John Hosford

HOSFORD, John L. (Dayton, Ohio), age 81, passed away March 6, 2026. A visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville on Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 6:00-8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ascension Catholic Church on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 11am, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. John founded Hi-Tek and Hearall Hearing Aid Centers in 1985, proudly serving families and improving the hearing quality of life for thousands of patients for more than 37 years. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/

