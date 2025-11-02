JACK, John Robert "Father Rob"



JACK, Father John Robert ("Father Rob"), age 60, of Cincinnati, Ohio, entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Born January 24, 1965, in Middletown, he graduated from Fenwick High School (Class of 1983), earned a B.A. from the Pontifical College Josephinum, an M.Div. from Mount St. Mary's Seminary of the West, and an S.T.L. from the Marian Institute at the University of Dayton. Ordained by Archbishop Daniel E. Pilarczyk on June 6, 1992, at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral, Father Rob celebrated each ordination anniversary with gratitude, calling his vocation "a daunting challenge and a precious gift." His priestly assignments are listed in The Catholic Telegraph: https://www.thecatholictelegraph.com/breaking-news-fr-rob-jack/102791. Beginning July 1, 2018, Father Rob served at Sacred Heart Radio in Norwood, where he hosted Driving Home the Faith until his passing. Through the program, he shared his faith, humor, and wisdom. His devotion to Christ's mission touched listeners across the Sacred Heart Radio family, and his voice will be dearly missed but forever remembered. Preceded in death by his mother, Linda Lou Medley Jack, he is survived by his father and stepmother, John and Delores Jack; his siblings, Teresa Jack, Kathryn McAdams (Kevin Beck), Melissa Wilson, and David Wainscott; and his beloved niece and nephews, Dr. Kaelyn McAdams (Daniel Hyman), Connor McAdams, and John McAdams. He is also remembered fondly by many dear friends from his parish and radio ministries. Father Rob found great joy in making rosaries, which allowed him to share his adoration of the mother Mary and love of the lord with all he met. A true son of Cincinnati as well as the Lord, he cherished the Reds, delighted in a cheese crown from Graeter's, loved gifting Servati's to friends and family, and never stopped praying for the Bengals. Reception of the Body: Monday, November 3, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains, 325 W. 8th Street, Cincinnati, with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains. Committal: Immediately following at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown. May Father Rob rest in the peace of Christ, whose love he so faithfully shared. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



