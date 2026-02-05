John Kalaman Jr.

Kalaman Jr., John Alex



John Alex Kalaman Jr, age 81, passed away Monday, February 2, 2026. John was born in Las Vegas, Nevada and raised in Campbell, Ohio. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Utah. John served in the United States Air Force rising to the rank of Captain. Following the tragic death of his son, Officer John P. Kalaman of the Centerville Police he and his wife, Paula, became determined activists. They founded an annual blood drive that has produced over 4000 life saving units of blood. They also successfully lobbied the Ohio Legislature to make the "Move Over, Slow Down" a law that is followed whenever emergency lights are seen on the roadway. John was an avid golfer, motorcyclist and snow skier but sailing was his true passion. John is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Robert S. and Ronda (Furlong) Kalaman; grandsons, Ryan A. Kalaman, Robert A. (Sophie) Kalaman, and Richard A. Kalaman; great grandchildren, Rose and Max; brothers Thomas Kalaman and George (Paula) Kalaman. In addition to his son, he was preceded in death by his parents, John A. Kalaman, Sr. and Sophie (Urchak) Kalaman. Visitation will be Monday, February 9th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 10th at 10:30 am at CHURCH of the INCARNATION, 55 Williamsburg Lane in Centerville. Burial will be in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.Stjude.org Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



