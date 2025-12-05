John Kelly Jr.

Kelly, Jr., John L. "Johnnie"



John "Johnnie"L. Kelly, Jr., age 72, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at his home on December 1, 2025, at 5:24 pm, surrounded by family after a lengthy illness. John was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 13, 1953, to his late parents, John L Kelly, Sr. and Jennie K. (Vogel) Kelly. John is preceded in death by both of his parents; his sister, Jacklyn Poston; his brother, Michael Kelly; and his nephew, John Johnson. He is survived by his wife, April (Bruce) Kelly, of 36 years; his sister, Patti (Ted) Soucie, and brother, James (Kathy) Kelly; his 4 wonderful children, John L. (Kim) Kelly lll, Candida S. (Matthew) Miller, Steven M. (Jennifer) Kelly, and Justin M. Kelly. The apples of John's eye were his 12 Grandchildren, Jordan (Ian) Christian, Hannah Kelly, Jack Kelly, Mark Kelly, Luke Kelly, Owen Kelly, Oscar Kelly, Brendan (Chandler) Kelly, Brittany (Blake) Douglas, Brianna (Chase) Pollard, Morgan Miller and Monroe Miller, and his 2 cherished great grandchildren, Riley Steven and Banks Austin, and another great grandchild due in March 2026. His niece, Jill (Dave) Klein, niece, Sarah Kelly, nephew, Matthew Kelly, niece, Michelle Soucie, and nephew, Timothy Soucie. His brother-in-law, Libby Poston. And last but not least, his beloved Canine, daddy's girl of 16 years, our dog Edie. John went to Fairmont East High School, in Kettering, Ohio, and went on to college for a year studying Psychology at Sinclair Community College. He worked many years as a grocery manager at Fazio Foods, Metro Markets and later managed Stop N Go and Dairy Mart convenience stores. He retired at 62 to enjoy his favorite activities, camping, fishing, NASCAR, the Cincinnati Reds and his beloved Green Bay Packers! A celebration of John's life will be held at 7:00 PM, Monday, December 15, 2025, at Tribute Funeral Homes. Guests may visit with his family on Monday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Dementia Society of American, Parkinson Foundation, or Everheart Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.



