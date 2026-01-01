John Lemons

In Memoriam
John "Ed" Lemons
10/2/1954 - 4/3/2025
As we start a new year it is hard to go on without you with us.
You looked forward to each new year because it was a time for transformation.
A time to release the past, embrace the present, seek inner renewal and live with a purpose.
One of your favorite songs was "Changes" by David Bowie.
These two verses will forever stick with us.
Time may change me, but I can't trace time.
See you again!
Love,
Jenny, Alyvia, Shannon, Shawn & Lemons & Gannon Family
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com