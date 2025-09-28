North, John Edward



John North, 57, left this earth on September 20, 2025, preceded by his loving, strong and exceptional Grandma Shirley. John is survived by his dedicated-to-the-end, loving, and adoring wife of 35 years Tracy; sons Shane (Kayla) Drew (Sydney); and the joy of his life, bringing him so much happiness, energy and light, his granddaughter Lainey, she is and will always be his little LaineyBug. Additionally, he is survived by his mother Brenda Landis; sisters Nikki Girard (Kevin) and Tanya Jones (Roger); Brothers Larry North (Melinda) and Todd Hicks (Georgina); Father Edward (Arlene); Father and Mother in law Gale and Jo Ann Tomlin; Brother in law Steve Tomlin (Paula); many nieces and nephews; along with best friends Kevin, Mark, James and many special friends.



John was the longtime CEO of the Better Business Bureau, where he loved his work and his team. John served the community and BBB in many leadership roles. Former CEO UHS, served on United Way Board of Directors, Montgomery County ADAMHS Board, FCFC. Also a founding board member of the International Association of Better Business Bureaus. In 2025 John was inducted into the Dayton Business Hall of Fame.



John leaves this world feeling incomplete and unfulfilled. There was so much life to live and though he knew his destiny was not to be that of a lengthy life he had tried to outrun the dark shadow eventually succumbing to fate.



John's family invites friends to gather to share memories and express condolences from 11:00am until 1:00pm on Tuesday, September 30, at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering (2100 E. Stroop Rd.). A memorial service will follow at 1:00pm at the same location. A private burial will take place at David's Cemetery.



