In Memoriam:



Jovan (John) Risteff



7/12/1942 ~ 8/24/2024



John was a 1960 graduate of Springfield High School. He was born a first generation American, the son of a close-knit immigrant family from Macedonia. John lived life with values as an American citizen and a hard-working trait from his Macedonian heritage. He chased his dreams while he raising and supporting his family, working at International Harvester and eventually retiring the company. His life was an adventure as he pursued scuba diving and assisted with many recovery efforts at the Clarence J Brown Reservoir. He later became an instructor for the McGilvray YMCA. His love of water lead him to the Coast Guard Auxiliary and power boating. He also pursued photography. His skill at photography and his ability to speak Macedonian provided an opportunity to travel to Macedonia with his parents, Karl and Rose Risteff and his sister Millie Schulz. He enjoyed beautiful Macedonia, which was reflected in the photographs he shared with family members for many years. Everything he did, he did with passion. He was a fortunate man. His love for water lead him to live aboard a sailboat with his wife for nearly a decade, traveling to many places. He is deeply missed by his wife, Diana and his children, Anastasia and Stephen. His grandchildren, Merideth, and Sophia have fond memories of visiting their grandfather in Vero Beach, Florida, where John and Diane settled after living aboard their sailboat. John is missed by his extended Risteff family and many cousins. His absence has felt daily. Although he is missing from our lives, he will live on in our memories.



