John Saylor

Saylor, John Francis



John F. Saylor, native of Middletown, died Dec. 31 in Pueblo, Colorado, where he lived with his wife of 40 years, Diana K. (Thomas) Saylor. Born Jan. 9, 1952, John graduated from Middletown High School and Miami University. He worked as a geologist for the State of Colorado before his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Frances (Williams) Saylor and his brother Edwin L. (Lee) Saylor. He is survived by his wife Diana and his sister Charla Hatton. John will be remembered by one and all as a quick wit and a steadfast friend.



