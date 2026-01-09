John Simonton

Simonton, John W. "Jack"



Simonton, John W. "Jack", 81 of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. Jack was born June 29, 1944 to Willard and Anna Mae (Walsh) Simonton. Jack was a 1962 graduate of Catholic Central High School and is still a loyal supporter. He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and was devout in his faith. Jack was an avid golfer and a Notre Dame fanatic. He owned and operated the Keg 'n' Cork for 38 years. Jack never met a stranger that didn't immediately become a friend. Jack married his wife, Dee in June of 1966 and were married for 56 years, before she passed away in June of 2022. They had two daughters, Catherine and Jennifer. Cathy is married to her wonderful wife, Jeannine and Jennifer has four children, Sebastian (Alex) Wallace, Peyton (Maci Withrow) Wells and twins, Rylie and Kaden Wells. He is also survived by his four siblings, Jim (Helen) Simonton, Jerry (Dianne) Simonton, Mary Jane Winkler and Dave (Jeanne) Simonton; numerous nieces and nephews and very special companion, Linda Krumanaker. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Gil Winkler. May God rest his soul! Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Central School or your favorite charity.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com