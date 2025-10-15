Sora, John & Sandra



It is with a heavy heart that we share that our parents, John A. & Sandra L. (Carmody) Sora, both died unexpectedly over the weekend. Both were born in Middletown, John on Nov. 11, 1936 and Sandra on Dec. 9, 1940. John worked as a mill clerk for Armco/AK Steel for 30 years and Sandra managed the household. Both attended Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, where they were married 61 years ago on October 17, 1964. John was a proud veteran of the United States Army. John and Sandra loved spending time with their family. They will be greatly missed by their daughter, Melissa (Chris) Ramey; son, Greg (Jane) Sora; five grandchildren, Danny (Chelsea) Brooks, Sarah (Brian) Knapp, Jackson (Abigail) Sora, Charlie Sora & Maddie Sora; and 4 great grandchildren, Noelle, Ryleigh, Naomi & Aubrey. John is also survived by his brother, Eugene Sora; and sister, Gloria (Bob) Morrison; and both had many loving extended family & friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard V. & Anna (DiTullio) Sora; sister & brother-in-law, Mary (Lonny) Wesley and sister-in-law, Joyce Sora. Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Carmody and her mother and step-father, Wavil Maxine (Isaacs) & David Coleman. Visitation will be Friday, October 17, 2025 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 noon at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church,1405 First Ave., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



