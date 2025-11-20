John White

White, John "JD"



John D. White (JD) was born on November 15, 1947 and left us for the great race track in heaven on November 13, 2025.



JD was a happy guy with a myriad of interest and lots of friends he made along the way. Through-out his life he enjoyed volleyball, baseball, bowling, golf, water skiing, music of all kinds but especially live Blues and of course auto racing. He had a love of Corvettes throughout his life and owned quite a few of them. In later years he, with his friend Gary, bought and modified corvettes which they then raced in the 7 day, 3000 - 4000 mile race known as One Lap of America.



When the Hamilton Community needed him, he stepped up and became the Director of the 1999 Hamilton DamFest held along the banks of the Great Miami River in Hamilton. He always enjoyed organizing events for other people. For many years he organized, with help from his dear friend Cynthia, the Garfield Class of 1965 Reunions and the Garfield High School All Class Reunion was his creation.



He was predeceased by his mother, Virginia White Briggs (Hettisimar) and father, John Downey White. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Jill (Schafer) White and his daughter Kristen Michelle White (Vikki).



There will be a private burial at the convenience of the family with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or to the JD & Jill White Fund at the Hamilton Community Foundation 319 N. Third St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011.



