John Wright

Wright, John Edward, 87, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, November 9, 2025, at Forest Glen Health Campus. John was born May 4, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Roman and Ruby (Sharp) Wright. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Ohio Edison after 40 years. He was a member of the Eagles #397 and enjoyed camping at Indian Lake. But more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Ruth (Wilson) Wright; two children, Sandra (Steve) Nourse and Jeffrey Wright; 10 grandchildren, Shelby (Greg), Marshall (Shelby), Cambell, Kailen (Sam), Dylan (Brianna), Leah, Jack, Nina, Jamie and Jason (Deanna) and family; four great grandchildren, Jamie, Jr., Kingston, Sylas and Saoirse; two brothers, Roman V. (Jackie) Wright and Willard Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John, Jr.; brother, Donald Sharpe; and daughter-in-law, Donna Wright. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



