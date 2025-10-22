John Wright

Wright, John Michael "Mike"



John Michael (Mike) Wright, age 70 of Springfield, died Saturday morning, Oct. 18, 2025 of cancer at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Born August 25, 1955 in Fairborn, he was the son of the late Johnie Woodrow and Genova Wagers Wright. Mike was a great lover of American history. He was a member of the 1st American Regiment; one of the early founders of the Fair at New Boston. But his first love was historic architectural restoration. He was the owner of Ohio Historic Building Restoration for 35 years. He restored 7 structures for the Ohio Historic Society, 15+ structures for county and local historical societies, 3 structures for 2 Ohio colleges, and 2 structures for the Parks, as well as dozens of private homes. His knowledge and skills were vast, and will be greatly missed by all. He truly was a kind and gentle soul who saw the good in everyone. Mike is survived by his partner of 38 years, Carol Ann Gabriel; five children: Samson Wright of Yellow Springs, Andrew (Katrina) Wright of Cincinnati, Anne Wright of Y.S., Joseph (Amelia) Wright of Seekonk, Mass, and Katie Rose Wright of Y.S. ; and stepdaughter Anna Jaworski Sanudo of Los Osos, CA.; 6 grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis Sharon (Bill) Nelson of Dayton; 2 nieces and 3 nephews. Memorial service will be conducted Sunday, Oct 26 at Jones-Kenny-Zechman Funeral Home. Visitation is 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, service at 5:00 pm. Condolences may be shared online at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com