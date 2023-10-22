Johns, Everett Edward



Age 85, of Arcanum, OH died October 17, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greenville, OH. Everett was a graduate of Arcanum High School in 1956, a Member of Faith United Methodist Church and Lion's Club in Arcanum. He received a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering degree from General Motors Institute (now Kettering University) and an MBA from Miami University of Ohio. He was employed by Frigidaire Division of General Motors for 17 years, GMAC for 12 years and Electrical Data Systems (EDS) for 10 years. His work included computer information systems development & operations and management consulting. He worked in Dayton, OH, then in New York City and later in Detroit, Michigan. He enjoyed many business trips to offices all around the USA and five trips to Europe, one to Australia and one to Singapore. His fond memories included spending time with family, traveling, photography, creating with stained glass and teaching Sunday School, especially when he and Janet taught the 3 year-old children in Lake Orion, Michigan. Everett was born in Arcanum, Ohio on May 12, 1938 in a little house across the street from the former Arcanum School building. His parents were the late Virgil and Delphine (Clark) Johns. Later, the young family moved down the road to the intersection of Arcanum-Bear's Mill Rd. and Delisle Fourman Rd., later to be affectionately known as "Johns Corner." Everett married Janet Jean Swank on January 23, 1960 and was married for 63 years. They resided in the Arcanum area after Everett's retirement in 1996 and enjoyed exploring Europe, Hawaii, Alaska and many National Parks together. During these excursions, Janet learned to appreciate Everett's love of travel. They were also "Snow Birds" in FL for twelve or so winters. Everett is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Janet Lee Fourman and Judy Hare. Surviving is his wife, Janet and three daughters; Debbie and husband Mark Palella, Diana and husband Terry Brower, Denise and husband Mark Silverman; five grandchildren, Abby and Ethan Palella; Jack, William and Sean Silverman; two sisters Susan Correll and husband Darrell, Barbara Schleicher and husband Robert, and Brother-in-Law Beverly Fourman. Visitation and funeral will be held on Monday, October 23rd at Kreitzer Funeral Home in Arcanum with Pastor David Wilson and Pastor William Back officiating. Visitation is scheduled from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service following. Burial will be at Abbottsville Cemetery. It is requested that rather than flowers, memorial contributions be made to Faith United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.



