Johnson (Prindle), Anne Barton



Anne Barton Prindle Johnson passed away peacefully on April 1, 2024. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years , David Stanley Johnson. Anne is survived by her sister, Janet Prindle Seidler (Charles), and her three children, Kathy Johnson Moran (Michael), Mark David Johnson (Heidi), and Sarah Johnson Shaffer (Thomas). Anne is also survived by her six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Anne was born on September 27, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio to Karl Edwin Prindle and Mary Rymers Prindle. Anne grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio and graduated from De Pauw University in 1954, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Anne spent her career as an elementary school teacher for 24 years in the Kettering City School District. Anne was an active member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church. She was both an ordained Deacon and Elder, and was also involved in her church circle. Anne was a loving and devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, and will be missed by all. A celebration of Anne's life will be held on a date to be determined at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, Ohio 45429. In lieu of flowers , the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the church.



