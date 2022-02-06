Hamburger icon
JOHNSON, Arnold

76, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord on February 1, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born October 21, 1945, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Pearl and

Lydia Ann (Turner) Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a member of Trinity Missionary Church and the Union Club. He enjoyed singing, poker and all things pertaining to The Ohio State Buckeyes but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was retired from Speedway (Emro Marketing) and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years; Deborah (Brown) Johnson, four children; Joe (Sarina) Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Daniel (Amanda) Johnson and Julie (Joshua) Clemons, grandchildren; Traes (Reide), Jewelle (Jake), Ashley, Ryan, Taylor, Little Drew, Danielle (Jordan), Madison (Macy), Emma, Kalin (Wesley),

Arnie, Hunter, Peyton, Josiah, Amity and Levi, great-grandchildren; Harleigh, Jackson, Adriana and Baby Bean, sisters; Betty (Eddie) Walden and Carolyn Cornthwaite and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by sisters; Marinda Perry, Jean Hurd and Edith Neal, brother; Pearl Jr. and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM, Tuesday, in the Trinity Missionary Church, 3525 East National Road, Springfield, 45505. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM, Wednesday, in the church with Pastor Rich Warren officiating. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

