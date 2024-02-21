Johnson, Arthur L.

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Johnson, Arthur L. Jr.

age 64, departed this life Wednesday, February 14, 2024. A 1977 graduate of Dunbar H.S. Employed in several positions at Miami Valley Hospital. A jokester, who constantly kept you laughing and never let anything get him down. Survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Saturday, February 24, 2024 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Crew, Michael
2
Adkisson, Wilburn
3
Bardey, Beverly
4
Nesbitt, Lois
5
Vance, Nora
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top