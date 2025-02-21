Johnson, Charles Ron



Charles Ron Johnson was born on August 13, 1950 in Middletown Ohio. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1968. He married the love of his life, Judy McCormick Johnson on August 26, 1972. He passed away on February 13, 2025. Ron and Judy met at Miami University Middletown then both of them transferred to Miami Oxford and finished their degrees. Ron worked at Armco/AK Steel in the mill and as an accountant in the office. Ron drove all over the United States and Judy loved to travel on vacations with him. Some of their favorite places were Key West, Colorado Springs, San Antonio Texas, Gatlinburg Tennessee, and many places in Florida. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irene Johnson and his in-laws, Walter and Almeda McCormick, and his friend Ron Agee. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Judy, as well as many longtime friends, Bob and Nancy Fairchild, Mike & Joni Crow, Randy Smith, Jewell Wearly, Wayne Staton, Mike & Jennifer D'Amico, Bob & Stephanie Stark, David & Karen Kilgo, Phil & Jennifer Lacefield, Mark Mattingly, Sandy Gentry, Sherry & Ryan Agee, Rick & Donna Gentry, Ted Swartzbaugh, Mark and Kathy Dunaway and family, brother-in-law Bob McCormick, cousin Linda Stokes, niece Jenni D'Varga, nephew and wife Zack & Amera McCormick, great niece and great nephew Kinsey & Austin D'Varga. Ron will be missed by all. Ron was a devoted member of Monroe United Methodist Church. The visitation and funeral service will be at Monroe United Methodist Church on Sunday February 23 with the visitation 1:00 2:00. Pastor Jeff Motter will lead the funeral service at 2:00 followed by the burial at Woodside Cemetery. Arrangements by Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home.



