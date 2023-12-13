Johnson, David L



David Lee Johnson, of Hamilton, passed away after a short illness, on December 8, 2023, at the age of 71. He is survived by his loving wife Mary (McFarland) Johnson; bonus children: Gina (Jack) Calhoun, & Michael (Penny) Arno. 6 Bonus grandchildren & 3 Great grandchildren. Siblings: Ronald (Connie) Johnson, Sharon (Jim) Urmanic, Susan (Brian) McFarland and the late: Priscilla Pflanzer, Harry & Darrell Johnson. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. David possessed a remarkable ability to transform raw pieces of wood into exquisite clocks, tables, & other treasured items. For 38 years, David dedicated his working life to SOS/Misa Metals as a steelworker. Private graveside services will be held. Donations may be made to the American Cancer society or a Charity of your choice in David's honor. Full obit www.colliganfuneralhome.com



