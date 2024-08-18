Johnson, Floyd

Johnson, Floyd Benny

Floyd Benny Johnson, age 85, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Saturday, August 10, 2024. Funeral Service 11 am Thursday, August 22, 2024 at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Trotwood, OH. Visitation 9am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am-11 am. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

