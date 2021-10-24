JOHNSON, HERBERT

JOHNSON, Sr., Herbert C. Dabneny



Age 78 a resident of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on



Saturday, October 16, 2021. He was under the care of his



beloved family and the compassionate staff at Hospice of



Dayton. Born July 12, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio. Herbert attended Dunbar High School. He loved fishing, playing cards,



riding his bike, being an entrepreneur, and spending time with his family and friends. He



also loved skating. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Evans; father, Robert Dabney; foster parents, Marie Jenkins, Hattie Kemp, John Jones, and Mary Jones; 5 sisters; 4 brothers; and a great-granddaughter Heaven Chambers.



Herbert leaves to cherish in his loving memory daughter,



Lorraine Johnson; son, Herbert Johnson, Jr.; honorary son, Daryl (Tammy) Johnson; 2 granddaughters, Kurshawnda



Johnson and Marquita (Davion) Johnson Griffin; 4 great-grandchildren, Mykell Chambliss, Mykayla Chambliss, Seven Griffin, and Navi Griffin; 2 sisters, Mildred Gay and Yvonne Minor; 2 brothers Kenneth Dabney and Carl Jackson; special nephew, Tyrone Bailey; and a very special friend Mrs. Irene Gouch. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 45420 Salem Ave.

