JOHNSON, Jean A.



Age 61, of Lewisburg, passed away on February 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Jean enjoyed sewing, making quilts, baking wedding and birthday cakes, and spending time with her grandkids. Jean graduated from Sinclair Community College with an associates degree in accounting. Jean is survived by her husband, Victor Johnson; sons, Ben Johnson (Stacey), Brett Johnson (Carli); daughter, Anna Mathews (John); sisters, Diane Kline, Linda Jo Isaacs, Sharon Kreitzer, Connie Wright; grandchildren, Michael and Chloe Johnson, Madison and Carter Mathews, Brayden, Peyton, Jackson, Easton and Grayson Johnson; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Thelma Kreitzer; her child Melanie Johnson; and her sister, Marilyn Monbeck. Visitation will be held from 11a.m. to 1p.m at Brookville First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, with a service to follow at 1:00p.m. with Pastor Keith Smallenbarger officiating. Arrangements in care of Gilbert Fellers Funeral Home.

