JOHNSON, Jimmie C.
84, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curt and Zelma Johnson; siblings, Georgia, Bill, Helen and A.J.; and his step-daughter, Connie. He is survived by his wife, Sybil; step-children, Pam, Cathy and Terry; step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren; and very special step-great-grandaughter, Zoie; his children, Beth and Jamie; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be no
visitation or funeral, per his request. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.
