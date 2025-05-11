Johnson, Joel A.



Johnson, Joel A. passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2025 at the age of 65. Born in Dayton, Ohio on March 10, 1960 attended Saint Anthony School and a graduate of Belmont High School. He served in the United States Navy and worked for the city of Dayton.



He was preceded in death by his father Gerald C. Johnson, mother Josephine A. Johnson, brother Jerry Johnson, sister Janel Johnson, nephew Brian Johnson, and great niece Joscelyn Kate Roy. Joel was a cherished father to Rachel (Brad) Shearin and proud grandfather to Aubrey Lenahan. He is also survived by brothers Danny, James (Edye), Michael, Patrick, Christopher (Greg) Johnson. Sisters Debra Little and Janet (Tom) McCollum along with numerous nieces and nephews as well as many friends.



Visitation will be held at Saint Anthony Church on May 17, 2025 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Mass of a Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.



A special thank you to Doug Florhe a lifelong friend and caregiver to Joel. The family extends their sincere gratitude to Father Len Wenke for the care and comfort he supported Joel on his final journey. Funeral arrangements by Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.



